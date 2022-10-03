Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 2

John A. Lovelace, 37, 815 Aspen Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Oct. 1

Francene K. Shiltz, 52, 22 Gardner Court, red light violation.

Charles Crum Jr., 49, Mt. Sterling, reinstatement fee.

James Parker, 66, Mt. Sterling, red light violation.

Jacob M. Brookes, 26, 125 W. Circle Ave., speed.

James M. Horning, 46, New Holland, possession of drugs (minor misdemeanor).

Misty M. Carver, 38, 835 Linden Ave., dog at large.

Jordan K. Bice, 18, 1159 S. North St., underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor).

Nicholas W. Clouse, 18, 420 S. Main St., underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 30

George H. Minney III, 51, Jeffersonville, theft.