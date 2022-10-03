Fall family fun at the city farm trail Oct. 15

Join the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, Carnegie Public Library and Altrusa for an afternoon of getting outside to explore the area by Paint Creek and the Prairie at the City Farm property, located by the YMCA (100 Civic Drive) from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 15.

The Altrusa Club is continuing its season of reading by giving away bat-themed books to the first 75 families that attend the event. Learn about bats by reading on the book trail along with engaging in exciting batty activities.

Also, take part in fun nature-based activities around fall trees, Paint Creek critters, owls and bugs.

The Fayette County Family YMCA is hosting free activities from noon to 5 to celebrate 15 years. Come and join in the fun, a book and some candy treats await this Get Outside and Explore and Season of Reading event.

Logan Helfrich was in attendance for the 2016 fall family fun event at the city farm trail. Courtesy photo