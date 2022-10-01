Ohio burn ban back in effect today

Beginning today, the burn ban goes back into effect in the state of Ohio.

Ohio Revised Code (ORC) 1503.18 is the law that prohibits open burning from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. five months of the year. Those months are March, April, May, October, and November.

The Ohio burn ban is outlined in Ohio Revised Code 1503.18. It has been a statewide law since 1988. This isn’t anything new or created by a local fire department. Social media has made it easier to remind residents of the information in conjunction with local news media.

Open burning is particularly dangerous in the spring and fall when the leaves are on the ground, the grass is not green, and the weather is warm, dry, and windy. The time of day restriction is because it is the warmest and relative humidity creates the most risk for fire. Science supports the reason for the restrictions.

The law is not intended to prevent responsible campfires during this time. Ohio EPA defines an open burn as any outdoor fire without a chimney or stack. However, ODNR explains they are not trying to stop cooking campfires that are being maintained responsibly. Anyone who has a campfire that escapes is still in violation of ORC 1503.18. So, stay with your campfire and extinguish it before leaving it.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates open burning.

The following items are never to be burned at any time or any place in Ohio.

Food waste

Dead animals

Materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or made from petroleum.

Other restrictions:

Fires must be more than 1,000 feet from a neighbor’s inhabited building

No burning when an air pollution alert, warning, or emergency is in effect

Fire/smoke cannot obscure visibility on roadway, railways, or airfields

No waste generated off the premises may be burned

No burning within village or city limits or restricted areas

It is asked that residents contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s non-emergency number 740-335-6170 before lighting any open burns. They will get the local fire department to ensure it is safe to burn and log it.

More information:

http://forestry.ohiodnr.gov/burninglaws or Contact the Ohio Division of Forest at 1-877-247-8733.

Contact Ohio EPA: (614) 644-2270