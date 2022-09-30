Census: City continues to grow

The City of Washington Court House continues to grow, according to the US Census, which was referenced by city manager Joe Denen at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Denen provided the council with multiple graphs from the latest census. In the 2010 Census, the city’s population was 14,192; in 2020 the population was 14,401; and the population projection from July 2021 is 14,496.

“Our population continues to grow in the positive direction, which for a rural community, is rather good,” explained Denen.

The city manager was very pleased with the Percent of Population 16+ Years in the Civilian Labor Force graph from 2016-2020. “At 57.7%, that’s good. That means people are working.”

He then referenced the Total Retail Sales ($1,000) graph, where Washington Court House sat at $320,555 and the Total Accommodation and Food Service Sales ($1,000), where Washington Court House sat at $38,282.

“We will always have the blessing and the challenge of our location. It’s relatively easy for our population to access the Dayton/Beavercreek area, south side of Columbus, Mason, and the north side of Cincinnati,” he said. “That will always be a blessing but on the retail/food side of things, it definitely presents some challenges.”

Finally, Denen referenced the Bachelor’s Degree or Higher, Percent Persons 25+ Years 2016-2020 graph, where the city sat around 16.2%.

“Planning and thinking about your future is important but what’s far more important is finding out what it is that you enjoy,” added Denen. “It’s more about the young person finding out what they connect to in life and more often than not, that story turns out fine.”

These graphs are public data and can be accessed by everyone. Look for more on the census in an upcoming edition of the Record-Herald.

The second regular City Council Meeting for the month was held in the City Council Chambers of 105 North Main St.

The invocation for this meeting was led by council member, Stephen Shiltz, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by council member Dale Lynch.

The attendees of this meeting included Denen, Kelley Ford, clerk of council, Mark Pitstick, city attorney, and the following council members: Caleb Johnson, Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Stephen Shiltz, Dale Lynch, Jim Blair, Ted Hawk, and Jim Chrisman.

Council members discussed the second reading of Ordinance No. 9-22, which is a resolution authorizing and directing Christina Collins, finance director, to create an accounting fund.

Council members then discussed the first reading of Resolution No. R35-2022, a resolution authorizing Denen to enter into contract with Parson’s Equipment for purchase of a Bomford Hawk Forward Arm (VRA) Boom Mower.

Finally, council members discussed the first reading of Resolution R37-2022, a resolution authorizing Denen to enter a cooperative agreement with the director of transportation of the State of Ohio, referencing the Municipal Bridge Inspection Program.

In Denen’s city manager report, he reminded the citizens of Washington Court House, that the city’s trick-or-treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting concluded with comments from all council members before dismissal.

The next city council meeting will be held on Oct. 12 in the City Council Chambers at 7:30 p.m.

