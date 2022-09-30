Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 3-7 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers

TUESDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll/muffin, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Oct. 3-7

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers meeting

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Painting

11:30 a.m. Lunch