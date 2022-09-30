Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 3-7 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll/muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Oct. 3-7
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers meeting
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Painting
11:30 a.m. Lunch