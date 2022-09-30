Silent Watch event held Friday

Record-Herald media sales consultant Kathy Patterson and Anne Quinn, Carnegie Public Library MLIS-Head of Children’s Services, participated in Friday’s Silent Watch event at the Fayette County Courthouse. The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission hosted the third-annual event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it.
