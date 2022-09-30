Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 29

Tammy K. Elensky, 58, 921 Yeoman St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Shane C. Tinch, 41, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 234, child support suspension.

David A. Long, 34, Hillsboro, theft.

Dena K. Drake, 47, 2011 Heritage Drive, right-of-way at crosswalk.

Sept. 28

Eddie Self, 58, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Tonya F. Robinson, 46, at large, disorderly by intoxication.

Sidney M. Merrick, 27, Hillsboro, failure to assure clear distance ahead.