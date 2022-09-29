FCS golf tourament billed a success

On Saturday, Sept. 17, golfers from around the community came together to show their support for Fayette Christian School in the 13th Annual FCS Golf Tournament at Buckeye Hills. The tournament featured more than 100 golfers who participated in an 18-hole scramble with prizes awarded for the top teams.

“This year’s tournament was one of the largest and most successful we’ve ever had,” said Pastor Tony Garren, who along with Gary Shaffer organized the event. Participants were treated to a meal provided by Greg Shaffer of One Bistro in Xenia.

In addition to the golfers, support also came from many individual sponsors including a generous donation from Epifano McDonald’s restaurants. This year’s tournament raised more than $15,000 which benefits the school’s athletics and offers financial aid to students. Next year’s tournament is scheduled for September 16, 2023.

Pictured are some of the FCS students who will benefit from the money raised at this year's golf tournament.