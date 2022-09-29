Atomic donates to Blue Lion Athletic Dept.

Atomic Credit Union provided a donation to the Washington Court House City Schools Blue Lion Athletic Department for the 2022-23 school year. As part of the donation, Atomic is able to advertise on the football scoreboard, as well as in the high school gymnasium. Pictured are (L to R): Jackie Odom, Atomic assistant branch manager; Greg Phipps, Washington City Schools athletic director; and Lori Hatfield, Atomic branch manager.
