WCHCS improvement projects continue

The Washington Court House City School District has had several different projects going on this year in what officials refer to as “Capital Improvement Projects.” These projects involve cost-effective decisions for any needed improvements or repairs within the district.

Most recently, the fieldhouse at the track and field complex has been painted to match the school color scheme. The district is also currently in the process of having a brand-new track surface installed at the track and field complex. This project should be completed within the next week or so, according to officials.

WCHCS Treasurer Becky Mullins spoke about the recent improvements.

“The track building that got repainted is really a combination of two things. One thing as part of our capital plan was to paint the metal seam roof. Painting the metal seam roof will extend the life of the roof and the efficiency of it. So, that has been built into the capital plan and that budget was there. The other part was painting the building itself, the block. Probably four or five years ago, we had a car that ran into the building and did some damage to the block and one of the doors. New block was put up and installed, but it was never painted at that time. There were insurance proceeds to cover the painting of that building, so what we’ve done is we’ve just combined those two projects into one to make that happen. We went with the new color scheme to match the other building at the track, and then also just to clearly make it with a Blue Lion color scheme.”

She then spoke about the new track surface being installed.

“The track system, the material that was used if you will, needs to be re-poured every five to seven years. We were past that seven-year mark, so it was due for a resurface at the bare minimum. On that type of a track system, you’ll have to resurface every five to seven years and you’ll get about three sprays on that. The track was installed in 2001 so we were already at the end of useful life. We needed to take that track system all the way down to the base or the asphalt, and then do a complete resurface.”

Mullins continued, “We’re putting a different system in than we had before. It’s a different material; it’s a 10-millimeter poured system. With this system, you’ll have to relay the surface of it or resurface it every 10 years. You should be able to get at least three or four resurfacings out of it. In the grand scheme of things, this new track should last 50 years instead of 21, making it more cost-effective and less maintenance over the years. So, that’s why we chose that system.”

Mullins said the next project after the completion of the new track will be the building of new tennis courts near the high school campus. Hellas Construction Inc. is the company working on both the new track and the new tennis courts, so the plan is for a transition to focus on the tennis courts as soon as the track is completed.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more on the new tennis courts.

A view of the current construction at the track and field complex. The newly-painted track and field shed can be seen in the background. A photo of the completed track surface will be featured in a future edition of the Record-Herald. A photo of what the track fieldhouse looked like prior to being painted. This photo shows the track fieldhouse after receiving a fresh coat of paint.

New track surface, repainted fieldhouse part of latest capital improvements