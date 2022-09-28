Fayette Co. Pilots Assoc. makes donations

The Fayette County Pilots Association & Friends recently donated to Honor Flights, Kamp Dovetail and Pelotonia. The donations were proceeds from the Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow and the Annual 5K Runway Run. Pictured are front row: Dan Fowler, Harold Reeves, Linda Allen (Kamp Dovetail), Jim Downing (Honor Flights), Megan Shaffer (Pelotonia), Angie Luttrell Curtis (Pelotonia), Robyn Hadden (Pelotonia), Jesse Stoltzfus. Back row: Warren Coil, Dennis Milstead, Whitlow Wyatt, Jim Dabravalskas, Jon Mark Hall, Jack Bishop, Justin Atkins, Ryan Van Dyke, Weston Friesen.

