Columbus Symphony visits MTES students

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra recently visited the students of Miami Trace Elementary School to present a concert titled, “Can’t Stop the Feelin’” from its 72nd season.

With the addition of a new secondary concert program, the Columbus Symphony has been able to reach over 12,000 students while performing over 24 in-school concerts for students and teachers near and in the Columbus area.

The Columbus Symphony is actually the oldest performing arts organization in the city of Columbus and its home is the Ohio Theatre. The Symphony was founded in 1951 and still plays regular concerts to this day.

Miami Trace Elementary music classes are taught by Emily Phelps. The objectives for this concert, held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the high school auditorium, were to listen and identify the emotions expressed in the music, map out where the emotions change in the music, and compare and contrast the emotions of two different arrangements.

“‘Remember when the symphony came and we learned about…?’ is going to be a regular phrase in the music room this year. From learning about the instrument families to participating in Rondo form, the symphony brought so many musical concepts to life for all of our students. They will remember and talk about this special day for years to come,” said Phelps.

According to Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent Kim Pittser, the concert was a huge hit.

“This was the best day of my life because the music was so beautiful,” said Ryder Linsten, a first grader from Miami Trace Elementary.

“I really loved the violin! I know that it is a string instrument. Did you know that the bottom of the bow is something called a ‘frog,’” commented Roger Young, a second grader from Miami Trace Elementary.

“Having the Columbus Symphony travel down to our school on Wednesday was such an amazing experience for our students. The concert was fun and engaging, and there was at least one piece of music on the program for everyone to enjoy,” said Nicole Fatica-Mavis, curriculum director at Miami Trace.

“It was a privilege to have the Columbus Symphony Orchestra visit our district. So many students don’t have the opportunity to hear an orchestra live, so to have this experience was amazing,” added Ellen Businger, music teacher.

Miami Trace officials said they are extremely thankful for the fun and engaging concert that was provided to their students and are pleased to see their in-class curriculum come to life in real world events.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra plays a number from its concert titled, “Can’t Stop the Feelin’” for Miami Trace Elementary students. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Columbus-Symphony-1.jpg The Columbus Symphony Orchestra plays a number from its concert titled, “Can’t Stop the Feelin’” for Miami Trace Elementary students. Courtesy photo A student from Miami Trace Elementary cheers on the orchestra as they perform. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Columbus-Symphony-2.jpg A student from Miami Trace Elementary cheers on the orchestra as they perform. Courtesy photo Students and faculty are intrigued by the beautiful music that the orchestra is playing. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Columbus-Symphony-3.jpg Students and faculty are intrigued by the beautiful music that the orchestra is playing. Courtesy photo