WCHCS to host school kick-off event at Gardner Park

This Thursday from 6-8 p.m., Washington Court House City Schools will be hosting a kick-off to the school year event.

This event will take place at Gardner Park, located at 207 W. Circle Ave.

Students and their families are welcome to attend the event that will include a performance from the Washington High School Marching Band, food trucks, resources from the community, and a motivational speaker.

Nick Jackson, the motivational speaker who will be attending the event, is the owner and founder of “Nick Jackson Speaks”and the “#IAmSPEAKLOVE” movement. Jackson inspires people through his own experiences and empowering stories.

The title of the speech being given by Jackson is, “The Most Important Thing, Our Kids: A Rallying Speech Encouraging All of Us to Come Together and Support Our Children!”

Jackson makes it known that his company is “led by the belief that excellent character and unwavering love will allow us to reach our fullest potential, together.”

There is no admission fee to the event and is completely free to anyone and everyone who wishes to attend.

Food will be available for purchase prior to the event starting.

“We are thrilled to bring in Nick Jackson and to have so many community resources join forces for this incredible evening. This will be a great night for our community to connect with resources, enjoy our Blue Lion Marching Band, and hear a powerful message about supporting our kids,” said Washington Middle School Assistant Principal Brady Streitenberger. “Mr. Jackson is a nationally known speaker who has been working with our district for a few years now to help our students. His message is full of energy and hope…you won’t want to miss it!”

Community members are welcome to reach out with any questions they may have about the event to Brady Streitenberger at 740-335-0291 or Bailey Huff at 740-335-1810.

