Chamber golf outing this Friday

This Friday, Sept. 30, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Scholarship Golf Outing.

The tee time for this outing will be at 9 a.m. at Buckeye Hills Country Club, located at 7261 Limes Rd in Greenfield.

The entry fee for this event is $200 per team and all proceeds go towards a scholarship fund for graduates within the county.

“We have the Chamber Golf Outing every year and the funds go towards the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Program, which allows us to give scholarships to students from each of our local schools,” explained Kristy Bowers, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “That includes Fayette Christian School, Washington Court House City Schools, and Miami Trace Local Schools.”

The Chamber takes enormous pride in being able to hold this event to support the local graduates come graduation time, according to Bowers.

“Last year we were able to give out five scholarships,” explained Bowers. “We sincerely hope to continue to support our local graduates through the coming years.”

Anyone interested can register a team for this event at www.fayettecountyohio.com.

If you have any further questions, contact Bowers at 740-335-0761.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Chamber-logo.jpg

Annual event proceeds benefit a local scholarship fund