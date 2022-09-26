Local Halloween events begin soon

As we bring in October and fall, we also welcome many Trick-or-Treat and Halloween festivities within the community.

To kick things off, on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Main Street Fayette will be hosting the Trick or Treat Shop Hop. Attendees can make their way through downtown businesses for exclusive deals, offers, and fun.

Local pop-up vendors and food trucks will be available as well.

Along with the Shop Hop, families can visit the Annual Fire Department Open House, which will be taking place at the same time. The event will feature fire trucks, tours, firefighters, and more.

“This event is really like a second trick-or-treat for the kids. Really, it’s the downtown businesses and fire department providing for the community. We just help sponsor the event,” explained McKenna Brown, president/director of Main Street Fayette.

WVNU will be hosting the Trick-or-Treat in the Park event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. This event will be held in Eyman Park, which is located 221 Eyman Park Drive in Washington Court House.

“The admission to the event is a one dollar entry fee and all proceeds go to Washington Court House’s Meals on Wheels,” explained Johanna Mahan, sales manager and account executive for WVNU.

Shortly after, Destination Outlets, located in Jeffersonville, will also be offering outside space for businesses to come and pass out candy, promo items, toys, food, snacks, and even host games. This Trick-or-Treat event will take place on Monday, Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m. This offer is expected to be a great promotion for businesses that would like to participate in Halloween festivities but don’t have the prime location to do so.

The City of Washington Court House will be hosting its annual Beggar’s Night on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

The following villages within the county will be hosting trick-or-treat events during the following times:

Bloomingburg: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Milledgeville: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

New Holland: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen recently addressed the caution that should be taken during these events to ensure safety for everyone.

“Drivers need to drive with caution on Beggar’s Night, especially in residential neighborhoods. Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the street and pedestrians,” noted Denen. “Young kids need to be accompanied by an adult. Please don’t drop off your child in an unfamiliar neighborhood without walking with the child.”

Denen also explained that there is not yet a rain date planned for trick-or-treat and will only be offered if the weather is so severe that they believe people’s safety is at risk.

“Alternative seasonal events like Trick-or-Treat in the Park or the many events offered by local churches are a great opportunity for family fun if the weather does not cooperate,” added Denen.

“Parents need to inspect trick-or-treat candy before allowing children to consume the candy. If you are visiting a neighborhood with large numbers of kids and vehicular traffic, park legally; don’t block roadways or private drives.”

The City encourages everyone to have a wonderful time and stay safe along the way.

Beggar’s Night in WCH scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27