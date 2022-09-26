AAA: Gas prices higher in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents higher this week at $3.517 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.517; Washington Court House Average: $3.489

Average price during the week of September 19, 2022 $3.471

Average price during the week of September 27, 2021 $3.009

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.492 Athens

$3.440 Chillicothe

$3.614 Columbiana

$3.523 East Liverpool

$3.425 Gallipolis

$3.488 Hillsboro

$3.688 Ironton

$3.525 Jackson

$3.443 Logan

$3.600 Marietta

$3.426 Portsmouth

$3.465 Steubenville

$3.622 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

Gas prices rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average pump price hit $3.72. The main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire. Hurricane Ian could also cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries. But low domestic demand and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.49 million barrels per day to 8.32 million barrels per day last week. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels to 214.6 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average price.

Today’s national average of $3.72 is 14 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 71 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.