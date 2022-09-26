Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Sept 15 — Paint St

FD received tone for a two-car accident. During response, FD was canceled per Washington FD unit on scene.

Sept 15 — 924 Pearl St

FD received tone for a hallway smoke detector activation. Dispatch contacted occupant which advised it was an accidental activation. FD was notified by dispatch to disregard during response.

Sept 13 — 437 W Circle Ave

FD received station tone for an activated fire and carbon monoxide alarm. Upon arrival, alarm was no longer activated. Occupant had cleared alarm prior to arrival. FD performed walk through of structure and was unable to locate any issues. FD checked structure for CO and natural gas, nothing detected.

Sept 12 — 220 Park Ave

FD received notification from the Water Treatment / Distribution supervisor reporting a frozen valve on a chlorine cylinder, possibly resulting from a leak in the chlorine room, requesting the mobilization of Haz-Mat to stand-by. FD did not find any smoke, fire, or white vapor cloud at the time of arrival. FD noted the wind direction was out of the SW at a speed of 15 mph. FD established command, zones of operations, and met with plant and facility personnel to gather information. FD notified other agencies and requested the Fayette County EMA to be dispatched to the scene. FD handled leak control / containment and plant personnel mechanically evacuated the affected chlorine supply lines. FD secured the chlorine tank in question, ensured the room was ventilated and turned control of the room over to facility personnel to make or have repairs made to the control box and/or transmission lines.

Sept 9 — 2390 Bush Rd

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single-vehicle rollover with four occupants. FD found the vehicle off the north side of the roadway out in a field and laying on the driver’s side at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and assisted other agencies on the scene.

Sept 9 — 1280 Rawling St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

Sept 9 — 1270 Rt 62 SW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm activation, zone 1. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was informed by maintenance personnel of a busted sprinkler in the garage area. FD asked about water flow and was informed that the system was shut down prior to arrival. FD investigation found a broken roller on the garage door which resulted in damage to multiple connection points in the line and confirmed the system was shut down and draining.

Sept 9 — 1238 E Temple St

Receive station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.