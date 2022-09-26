Dr. Nestor talks ‘transformational leadership’

Dr. John Nestor, of Washington Court House, recently presented on “transformational leadership” for the Ohio Department of Public Safety School Summit in Columbus.

The presentation, “If Not You, Then Who,” targeted authentic, organizational leaders to equip them with “superpowers” to inspire others to re-engage and make good things happen in the workplace. Dr. Nestor’s transformational leadership skills in K-12, higher education, public safety, and business captured the attention of Dr. Denver Fowler, author, and Associate Dean (California State University, Bakersfield).

Dr. Nestor was selected as a co-author and contributor for two of Dr. Fowler’s upcoming books, “On Leadership: An Interdisciplinary Approach” (Information Age Publishing, Charlotte), and “Theories, Styles and Approaches in Education” (Cognella, San Diego).

