Washington H.S. Queen and King crowned

Washington High School seniors A.J. Dallmayer and Madison Haithcock were crowned King and Queen prior to the game against the Hillsboro Indians Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Gardner Park. Please see today’s sports for a report on the game and today’s Friday Night Lights page for more Homecoming photos.

Washington High School seniors A.J. Dallmayer and Madison Haithcock were crowned King and Queen prior to the game against the Hillsboro Indians Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Gardner Park. Please see today’s sports for a report on the game and today’s Friday Night Lights page for more Homecoming photos. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_WHS-King-and-Queen-for-front-9-23-2022.jpg Washington High School seniors A.J. Dallmayer and Madison Haithcock were crowned King and Queen prior to the game against the Hillsboro Indians Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Gardner Park. Please see today’s sports for a report on the game and today’s Friday Night Lights page for more Homecoming photos. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald