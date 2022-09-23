WCHCS holds district-wide pep rally

Washington senior Addison Chambers competed in the field goal challenge during the pep rally held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Belle Aire student Cameron Ellars wowed the crowd with his skills on the drumset during the pep rally on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Washington senior Jackson Eplin brought his dirt bike to the pep rally and performed several wheelies for the audience during the pep rally on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Washington senior captain football player Trevaughn Jackson addressed the crowd during the pep rally on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 ahead of their match-up later that evening against the visiting Hillsboro Indians.