Posted on by

WHS Homecoming Court in parade

,

Homecoming King nominee A.J. Dallmayer and Queen nominee Madison Haithcock

Homecoming King nominee A.J. Dallmayer and Queen nominee Madison Haithcock


Homecoming King nominee Jacob Michael and Queen nominee Mya Perez


Homecoming King nominee Jonah Waters and Queen nominee Arianna Bagheri


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Homecoming King nominee Toby Mitchell and Queen nominee Abby Rose


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Junior Homecoming Attendant Maryn Mustain and driver Kyler Kelley


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Sophomore Homecoming Attendant Grace Pelfrey


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Freshman Homecoming Attendant Keerah Sounthara


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Homecoming King nominee A.J. Dallmayer and Queen nominee Madison Haithcock

Homecoming King nominee Jacob Michael and Queen nominee Mya Perez

Homecoming King nominee Jonah Waters and Queen nominee Arianna Bagheri

Homecoming King nominee Toby Mitchell and Queen nominee Abby Rose

Junior Homecoming Attendant Maryn Mustain and driver Kyler Kelley

Sophomore Homecoming Attendant Grace Pelfrey

Freshman Homecoming Attendant Keerah Sounthara

Homecoming King nominee A.J. Dallmayer and Queen nominee Madison Haithcock
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_AJ-Dallmayer-Madison-Haithcock-9-21-2022.jpgHomecoming King nominee A.J. Dallmayer and Queen nominee Madison Haithcock

Homecoming King nominee Jacob Michael and Queen nominee Mya Perez
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Jacob-Michael-Mya-Perez-9-21-2022.jpgHomecoming King nominee Jacob Michael and Queen nominee Mya Perez

Homecoming King nominee Jonah Waters and Queen nominee Arianna Bagheri
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Jonah-Waters-Arianna-Bagheri-9-21-2022.jpgHomecoming King nominee Jonah Waters and Queen nominee Arianna Bagheri Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Homecoming King nominee Toby Mitchell and Queen nominee Abby Rose
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Toby-Mitchell-Abby-Rose-9-21-2022.jpgHomecoming King nominee Toby Mitchell and Queen nominee Abby Rose Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Junior Homecoming Attendant Maryn Mustain and driver Kyler Kelley
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Maryn-Mustain-jr-9-21-2022.jpgJunior Homecoming Attendant Maryn Mustain and driver Kyler Kelley Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Sophomore Homecoming Attendant Grace Pelfrey
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Grace-Pelfrey-so-9-21-2022.jpgSophomore Homecoming Attendant Grace Pelfrey Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Freshman Homecoming Attendant Keerah Sounthara
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Keerah-Sounthara-fr-9-21-2022.jpgFreshman Homecoming Attendant Keerah Sounthara Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos