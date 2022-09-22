Wayne Twp. FD to hold annual fish fry

Wayne Township Fire & Rescue will be holding its sixth-annual Fish Fry next month.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12-5 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope. The address is 3819 Main St SE. Chris Wysong, Wayne Township Fire Chief, spoke about this upcoming event.

“The Fish Fry is a fundraiser to help raise funds for the Wayne TWP Fire Department. The funds support purchasing equipment that improves the members’ safety, along with supporting various trainings. The previous funds raised have recently purchased one new SCBA with updated safety features protecting the members. This has put us halfway to our need to replace all twelve.”

He finished, “This event will be our sixth consecutive event. We have, in the past few years, been successful with operating drive-up and order options. We also have ‘fill the boot’ for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, working with local Wayne Turner and Team X-man. This event is an excellent event to come out and meet the department members and support the hard work they put into serving the community.”