Juvenile arrested for social media threat

WILMINGTON — A juvenile has been arrested for making alleged threats over a social media app concerning Wilmington High School.

This alleged threat was not related to that which prompted authorities to close schools Tuesday.

A Thursday news release from the Wilmington Police Department stated, “Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady notified parents and staff that, ‘Last night a WHS juvenile was arrested for making threats via Snapchat. The police department stated that no direct threats were made toward the school with regards to this arrest and that there was no cause for further alarm’.”

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen stated that the investigation and arrest was supported by information received from the public.

“This kind of collaboration builds trust and ultimately can make our city safer overall,” stated Fithen.

Earlier threat

On Monday, the Wilmington Police Department was contacted by a concerned parent who shared that she had overheard her child speaking about an incident where threats were made over a social media app concerning Wilmington High School.

The threats were allegedly related to a shooting that Wilmington PD investigated last week in which juveniles were involved, with two injured. A 15-year-old suspect later turned himself in after police publicly identified and sought him.

Wilmington City Schools were closed on Tuesday, with Brady stating, “The district will be closed to allow time for local law enforcement agencies to gather information regarding a recent security concern. The safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority for school officials and law enforcement, and we are working together to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Schools were cleared to re-open on Wednesday, and there was also added police presence.