Local Farm Bureau leaders visit lawmakers in DC

In mid-September, more than 100 Ohio Farm Bureau members, including Fayette County Farm Bureau President Kameron Rinehart, traveled to Washington, D.C. to visit face-to-face with lawmakers about issues that could have major implications for Farm Bureau members across Ohio.

This year’s trip to the nation’s capital included county Farm Bureau presidents and vice presidents along with Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals and members of the AgriPOWER Class XIII leadership institute

“To have over 100 Ohio Farm Bureau members, all diverse in their roles in Ohio agriculture, come together to meet with legislators in Washington D.C. is what our organization is all about,” said Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson. “We had a lot to discuss as we visited the Hill, and we always appreciate the opportunity to make our voices heard on behalf of all of our members across Ohio.”

Topics covered during Rinehart’s visit with Congressman Mike Turner on Capitol Hill included the 2023 Farm Bill, operational costs associated with inflation and supply chain breakdowns, climate change, and impacts of EPA limiting agriculture technology approvals.

Rinehart said, “The OFBF Washington DC Leadership Experience gives county leaders the opportunity to connect with elected officials and truly be the voice for agriculture in our nation’s capital. Nothing is more important than hearing first-hand what farmers and producers are facing back home. These stories will help guide the actions of our elected officials and promote and protect the future of the agricultural industry, not only in Ohio but nationwide. This trip is one of my favorite Farm Bureau experiences because you truly get to see your membership dollars at work. State and county leaders working alongside staff to uphold our mission.”

Ohio Farm Bureau leaders also heard from both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, as well as many members of Congress during a Farm Forum, hosted by Congressman Bob Gibbs (OH-07) and Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12).

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

Local Farm Bureau leaders, including Fayette County Farm Bureau President Kameron Rinehart, recently visited lawmakers in Washington, D.C. Pictured (L to R): Christine Shanholtz, Katrina Swinehart Held, Ashley Rose, Jennifer Bullock, and Kameron Rinehart. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_RinehartInDC.jpg Local Farm Bureau leaders, including Fayette County Farm Bureau President Kameron Rinehart, recently visited lawmakers in Washington, D.C. Pictured (L to R): Christine Shanholtz, Katrina Swinehart Held, Ashley Rose, Jennifer Bullock, and Kameron Rinehart. Courtesy photo