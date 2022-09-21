WHS homecoming court introduced

The Washington High School Homecoming Court gathered at the high school prior to the parade Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (front, l-r); Queen nominees Arianna Bagheri, Madison Haithcock, Mya Perez and Abby Rose; (back, l-r); King nominees Jonah Waters and A.J. Dallmayer; Freshman attendant Keerah Sounthara, Sophomore attendant Grace Pelfrey, Junior attendant Maryn Mustain and King nominees Toby Mitchell and Jacob Michael. The queen and king will be revealed Friday night on the field prior to the homecoming game versus Hillsboro.

The Washington High School Homecoming Court gathered at the high school prior to the parade Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (front, l-r); Queen nominees Arianna Bagheri, Madison Haithcock, Mya Perez and Abby Rose; (back, l-r); King nominees Jonah Waters and A.J. Dallmayer; Freshman attendant Keerah Sounthara, Sophomore attendant Grace Pelfrey, Junior attendant Maryn Mustain and King nominees Toby Mitchell and Jacob Michael. The queen and king will be revealed Friday night on the field prior to the homecoming game versus Hillsboro.