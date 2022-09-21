Local farmer directs donation to Fayette Christian

Local farmer Kenny Arnold recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Fayette Christian School. Fayette Christian School will use the funds to make some key facility improvements to enhance campus safety and security.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of Mr. Arnold and the Bayer Fund. This gift will allow us to make some much needed improvements to our facility to provide a safer and more secure environment for our students and staff,” said Pastor Rick Melvin, principal at Fayette Christian School.

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.

For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.

“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.

“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and agriculture education.”

Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

