Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 20

Breaking & Entering: At 5:25 p.m., the victim contacted the police department in reference to a theft of tools from his carport. The victim advised that multiple Ryobi tools were taken. A report was completed.

Theft: At 7:24 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with loss prevention, who advised unknown person(s) had stolen pallets. A report was completed.

Theft: At 11:06 p.m., officers responded to Jenni Lane in reference to a theft. Contact was made with the victim, who advised her catalytic converter was cut from her vehicle. The victim believed she knew who did it. A report was completed.

Sept. 18

Theft/Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 8:13 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General in reference to the theft of two beers. The offender had already departed at the time of the call. A short time later, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the same area. Officers located Harold Wise, of Columbus, walking near Burger King. Upon making contact, Wise was very intoxicated. Charges were filed.