Fall season products at final 2022 Wednesday market

Fall season products highlight the final 2022 Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market today.

A large variety of pumpkins will be available as well as a large assortment of mums and asters. Local ground beef, brats, maple syrup, seasonal produce, baked goods and fine hand crocheted baby essentials are being offered this week.

Many thanks to all for shopping at your Fayette County Farmers Market. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market, except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

The following vendors have planned on attending:

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

New Martinsburg Maple Syrup & Dave’s Pumpkins (Sam and Dave Bowers): Fayette County maple syrup and a variety of pumpkins.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): MUMS, seasonal produce including sweet potatoes and a variety of winter squash.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): END OF SEASON SALE on select baby items, pot scrubbers and discontinued wax melts! Handmade baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also beaded pens, letter openers and key chains and wax melts in over 60 scents.

South Plymouth Pumpkins (Jared Persinger): Pumpkins.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Pumpkin snickerdoodles, peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, apple butter bread, catnip toys and more.

