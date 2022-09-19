Hospice holds Butterfly Release to honor, remember loved ones

SABINA, Ohio — More than 100 people attended Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County’s first annual Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release on Aug. 13, remembering and honoring their loved ones at the Sabina Church of Christ.

“Butterflies symbolize beauty, transformation and hope. Like the butterfly, life starts transforming at birth,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “Life is compiled of moments that we use to create memories. These memories are what keep relationships alive, even beyond death.”

Knisley described the Butterfly Release as a beautiful way to remember and honor loved ones. “We are honored and privileged to offer this event to the families of patients we have served,” she said.

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice. Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_SM_OHCO_20220915_ButterflyRelease_02_PID07300-2-.jpg