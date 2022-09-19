Halliday Lumber named Chamber Business of the Month

Halliday Lumber has been chosen as the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of The Month. Proud to be a part of Fayette County, the company was founded by Felix Halliday in 1948, this family-owned business began building farm equipment and animal shelters. In the late ’80s, the vision changed as his sons; Bill and John moved into the pallet business. Today, John and the third generation; Bill Halliday II and Sandy Patton continue to grow the company, manufacturing pallets, crate material, and dunnage for domestic and international shipping. Pictured: Kara McCormick (Dis-Tran Steel), Whitney Gentry (Adena), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s), Bill Halliday II (owner), John Halliday (owner), Sandy Patton (owner – not pictured), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), and Chelsie Baker (City of Washington Court House).

