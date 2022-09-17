‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner

One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.

Orianthi’s first major solo artist success, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, was with the Geffen Records release of “According To You,” which is now RIAA-Certified Platinum® and has over 29 million streams on Spotify. Orianthi has announced the upcoming release of her new studio album, “Rock Candy,” on Oct. 14.

“We are so thankful that Orianthi is available and willing to come rock the stage at the 2022 Scarecrow Festival,” read a statement from the Scarecrow Festival committee.

The three-day festival in downtown Washington Court House kicked off Friday with a day of full excitement, which culminated with a performance from “Confederate Railroad.”

Saturday’s schedule kicks off with the United Way Scarecrow 5k/10k on Court and Main streets. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the Walk/Run gets underway at 9 a.m.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt and swag bag. Awards will be presented for first, second, and third place male and female finishers in both the 5K and 10K. All proceeds will help support The United Way of Fayette County and the funding of 24 non-profit agencies, including The Life Pregnancy Center, Fayette County Commission on Aging, and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Scarecrow Car Show will be held at the Court Street and North Street parking area.

Rides, vendors and amusements will be open from noon to 10 p.m. A balloon artist, face painter and glitter tattoos — sponsored by Fayette County Public Health — will be available on the courthouse lawn from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free kids’ activities — sponsored by Head Start — will also be held on the courthouse lawn from noon to 7 p.m.

From 4-5 p.m., an illusionist will perform on the courthouse lawn. The beer garden will be open from 6-10 p.m.

Musical performances will begin with “AR6” on the main stage from 5-6 p.m.; Branson Moody on Court and Main from 6-7 p.m.; “Cream Camino” on the main stage from 8-9 p.m.; and finally, the new headliner “Orianthi” from 9-10 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule includes a worship service led by Branson Moody & Worship Team on the main stage from 12-2 p.m.

Rides, vendors and amusements will once again be open from 12-4 p.m. There will be a meet and greet with local fire, police, EMS and Fayette Regional Humane Society from 2:30-3 p.m. at the Court Street and North Street parking area.

Finally, the closing ceremony performance will take place at 3:15 p.m. at Court and Main, featuring the Washington High School Marching Band.

There is no admission fee to the festival or concerts on the main stage. There is also no reserved seating or advance tickets. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The festival will go on rain or shine.

Coolers are not permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors at the festival. The festival features a beer garden on Saturday evening where adults 21 and up can purchase beer and wine.

Pets are not allowed; only service dogs.

For any other on-site questions or to learn more about the festival, please visit the information booth located at the corner of Court and Main streets.

"Orianthi" is scheduled to be the new headline act at Saturday's Scarecrow Festival.

Full day of activities planned for downtown festival today