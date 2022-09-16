Remembering family ‘Sunday dinners’

Hello!

It’s a little cool today as I’m writing this, so I just happen to be thinking about soup. The warm comforting, hearty kind that’s good for your body and soul.

Back several years ago, when Mom was cooking Sunday dinner, she told me she was going to make a new soup that she had tasted at a carry in dinner she went to. I said OK, I will make some homemade rolls to go with it. We all would contribute to the fixins of the Sunday dinner by bringing a dish or a drink. Usually, my job was to make a dessert, so I had to pull double duty that day.

Little did we know that this particular recipe that she “found” would be something we requested from her often, and of course, I wrote down her recipe and made it several times over the years.

It seemed at the time those “Sunday Dinners” were a nuisance to show up to in our busy lives, but it’s what Mom wanted us to do, so we did to humor her at the time, but little did we know what beautiful memories we have of her and each other as a family. I sure wish I could go back and visit one of those “Sunday Dinners.”

White Chili Soup (Crock pot)

3-15oz cans of great Northern or pinto beans

2 ½ cups chopped cooked chicken

1 cup chopped onion

1 ½ cups chopped red & green peppers

2 jalapeno peppers

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon oregano

3 ½ cups chicken broth

Directions:

Mix well and put in a crock pot. Cook on low heat 8-10 hours

Serve with cheese on top and tortilla chips if desired.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-2.jpg