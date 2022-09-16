Fayette SWCD honors Hughes family

Randy and Monique Hughes have made it a mission to put conservation practices in place on their farm. The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District honored the family at its 75th annual meeting with the “Cooperator of the Year” award.

Practices like wetland creation, grazing management, heavy use pads, watering facilities, wildlife habitat improvement, tree plantings, crop rotation, field borders, and waterways are some of the conservation practices at Tri-Creek Acres. The family has also shared their property with others by hosting events at their farm.

Monique and Randy describe the mission of conservation as “to educate, share, love, preserve and protect the unique natural resources God blessed us with as stewards of Tri Creek Acres for future generations.”

“We want to thank the family for all of their hard work over the years to enhance and take care of their land,” said Brigitte Hisey, natural resource specialist with Fayette SWCD.

To learn more about conservation practices, contact the Fayette SWCD office at 740-606-5857.

The Hughes family was recently honored at the Fayette SWCD annual meeting. From left to right are the members of the family: Havyn, Hunter, Monique, Randy, and Hartlyn.

Randy, Monique presented with ‘Cooperator of the Year’ award