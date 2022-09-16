Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 15

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 45, 5509 Palmer Road, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Harry T. Armstrong III, 31, 1234 Grace St., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Tiffany A. Wilkerson, 37, 6 Winnipeg Plaza, marked lanes violation.

Brandy L. Cobb, 41, 129 E. Paint St., driving on right half of roadway violation.

Sept. 14

Joseph W. Adams, 43, 835 Linden Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

William H. Colburn II, 26, 908 John St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.