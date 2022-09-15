State superintendent visits WCHCS

Interim State Superintendent of Instruction, Dr. Stephanie Siddens, visited Washington Court House City Schools and specifically the Washington Secondary Campus on Monday.

While there, Siddens spoke with WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey, along with members of the Blue Lion administration team, teachers, students, and board member Mark Chrisman.

Dr. Siddens visited and was able to tour the facility and specifically saw:

-The Blue Lion Land Lab and future plans for Agriculture Education and Career Tech Education

-The Blue Lion Innovation Center and robotics program

– Project Lead the Way

– Seventh grade language arts

– Spanish lab

She finished with a visit to the renowned Blue Lion marching band rehearsal.

Siddens was particularly impressed with the school district’s programs, as well as their facilities and federalist style buildings, including the domed rotundas.

The Blue Lion family is thankful to Dr. Siddens for her visit to Washington Court House City Schools, Bailey said.

Standing (l-r); Mark Chrisman, WCHCS school board member; Jen Miller, assistant principal at WHS; Dr. Stephanie Siddens, Interim State Superintendent of Instruction; Tracy Rose, WHS principal; Dr. Tom Bailey, superintendent at WCHCS; and Timothy Sies, assistant superintendent at WCHCS. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_IMG_0834.jpg Standing (l-r); Mark Chrisman, WCHCS school board member; Jen Miller, assistant principal at WHS; Dr. Stephanie Siddens, Interim State Superintendent of Instruction; Tracy Rose, WHS principal; Dr. Tom Bailey, superintendent at WCHCS; and Timothy Sies, assistant superintendent at WCHCS. Courtesy photos Dr. Siddens sits in on a rehearsal from the Blue Lion marching band. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_IMG_9598.jpg Dr. Siddens sits in on a rehearsal from the Blue Lion marching band. Courtesy photos