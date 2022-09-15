Davidson, Persinger reelected to Fayette SWCD

A public election recently took place to fill two seats as supervisor of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District. The newly-elected supervisors will serve for three-year terms commencing on Jan. 1, 2023. Incumbents Richard R. Davidson and Jared Persinger were challenged by Jeanne Carr.

Davidson and Persinger were re-elected.

Residents and owners or renters of land in Fayette County had the opportunity to vote in this election from Aug. 10 until the District’s Annual Meeting on Sept. 8. The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission oversaw the election.

This will be Davidson’s sixth term. Persinger will be beginning his third term.

The Fayette SWCD nominating committee works throughout the year looking for people who are interested in the conservation and protection of natural resources within Fayette County. Individuals interested in running for a supervisor position may also have their names placed on the ballot by petition.

The remaining members of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors are Fred Melvin, Kyle Montgomery, and Gary Reiterman.

For more information on programs offered by Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, call 740-636-0279. The District office is located in the Fayette Agricultural Center, 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House.

