Dragons fundraiser softball game this Sunday

The Fayette County Special Olympics will be bringing back its annual fundraiser softball game this Sunday, Sept. 18.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise money for equipment, uniforms, and other needs for the Dragons athletes.

The Fayette County Dragons softball team will compete against the Fayette County Guns-N-Hoses during this event, which will start at 6 p.m. at the Eyman Park Softball Diamond. The Guns-N-Hoses team will be made up of current and retired police officers, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders.

Organizers for this event are promoting a “Dime-a-Dog” special in which hot dogs will be for sale for just 10 cents. A 50/50 raffle will also take place on Sunday evening.

Last year, this event raised around $1,000 and the plan is to make this year an even bigger success, according to officials.

