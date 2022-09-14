WCHCS prepares for homecoming

The Washington Court House City School District is gearing up for another year of homecoming week festivities.

This year, the homecoming dance will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Several activities are planned for the week of Sept. 19-23 leading up to the dance on Saturday evening.

The Blue Lions will hold a spirit week next week, in which students and staff members will dress in certain attire depending on the day.

Sept. 19 is “Miscellaneous Monday,” in which each building will wear a different color. Cherry Hill will wear purple, Belle Aire will wear orange, Washington Middle School will wear green, and Washington High School will wear red.

Sept. 20 is “Tropical Tuesday,” in which all buildings will wear their best Hawaiian attire.

Sept. 21 is “Support our Troops Wednesday,” where all buildings will dress in Americana or red, white, and blue attire.

Sept. 22 is “Camo Day.” All buildings will sport camo attire.

Finally, Sept. 23 is “Blue and White Day,” where all buildings will wear blue and white to show their Blue Lion school spirit.

WCHCS will hold its annual homecoming parade and powder puff game on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Washington High School parking lot and go on a route through the middle of town, ending at Gardner Park.

The powder puff game will begin shortly after the parade ends, and will feature a freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior team competing in a single elimination tournament for the coveted pink football trophy. All games will take place at Gardner Park.

Friday, Sept. 23 will be the annual district-wide pep rally. This event is held at Gardner Park every year and will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Later that evening, the Blue Lions will take on the visiting Hillsboro Indians in the homecoming football game. This will also be the first Frontier Athletic Conference contest of the season for the Blue Lions. The homecoming king and queen will be announced prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.

The homecoming dance is set for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8-10 p.m. The theme for this year’s dance is “New Orleans Nights.”

Homecoming dance set for Sept. 24, football game Sept. 23