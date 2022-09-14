Wednesday market now reflects the fall season

Local maple syrup, local pumpkins and fall mums will help to usher in that fall feeling at today’s Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

Stop by and see the large variety of pumpkins being brought in along with the local brats, seasonal produce, wonderful baked goods and craft items. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market; except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

The following vendors have planned on attending:

New Martinsburg Maple Syrup LLC & Dave’s Pumpkins (Sam and Dave Bowers): Fayette County maple syrup and a variety of pumpkins.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): MUMS, red raspberries, green beans, candy onions, sweet potatoes, peppers, a variety of winter squash and other seasonal produce.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): END OF SEASON SALE on select baby items, pot scrubbers and discontinued wax melts! Handmade baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also beaded pens, letter openers and key chains and wax melts in over 60 scents.

South Plymouth Pumpkins (Jared Persinger): Pumpkins.

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, a few Hickory Nut cakes, chocolate Texas sheet cakes, iced sugar cookies, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and peanut butter cookies, zucchini bread and pumpkin bread.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, peanut butter fudge, other baked goods, cat nip toys and more.

Jared Persinger’s South Plymouth Pumpkins plan to be at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_jareds-pumpkins-in-field.jpg Jared Persinger’s South Plymouth Pumpkins plan to be at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Courtesy photo