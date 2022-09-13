Destination Outlets hosting car & bike show Saturday

It’s another fun-filled weekend at Destination Outlets, Ohio’s largest outdoor shopping mall, located in Jeffersonville. There will be super savings, cool cars, and fun for the whole family.

Destination Outlets is teaming up with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to host the second-annual Fayette County Drug Education Car & Bike Show. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot facing Interstate 71.

Awards will be given for Furthest Traveled, Drug Education Officer’s Choice, Captain’s Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, and Destination Outlets Choice. The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques.

Car enthusiasts will have the chance to enter their car or bike into the show for $15, with proceeds going to the Fayette County Drug Education Program.

“We are excited to be working with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department again in 2022,” said Jennifer Snyder, general manager. “We love partnering with the Fayette County community and are excited to help support an important cause like the Fayette County Drug Education Program.”

About Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets is a Ohio’s largest shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. Destination Outlets is well loved by shoppers far and wide for its great deals, family entertainment, and 6,000 square foot dog park. The shopping center is centrally located right off I-71 in Jeffersonville, Ohio, and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together. For more information, visit destinationoutlets.com

