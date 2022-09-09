Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony set for Sunday in WCH

A ceremony in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our nation will take place this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Washington Court House. The ceremony is set to last around 10 minutes.

The ceremony will pay tribute to those who were impacted by the events that took place on this day, according to event organizer Melissa Havens. Last year featured a very large turnout by the community to remember the 20-year anniversary, and the event was held at Gardner Park.

Havens spoke about this upcoming event.

“The stakeholders involved in this event have decided that we will host an annual ceremony at the Gazebo that will be brief, but sincere. Then on every five-year anniversary, we will do something a little more special.”

Another event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening at Miami Trace High School in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. This event is being put on by a local group called “Many Congregations / One Church.” It is being called a unity service, in which community members are invited to join the churches of Fayette County as they come together for worship, prayer, and encouraging of our local first responders.

According to www.history.com, “on Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.”

A large crowed was on hand last year as a local remembrance ceremony was held at Gardner Park in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. It was made possible by local first responders (including EMS, law enforcement and fire departments), Fayette County EMA, Fayette County Veteran Services, and local school districts. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_9-11-ceremony-2021.jpg A large crowed was on hand last year as a local remembrance ceremony was held at Gardner Park in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. It was made possible by local first responders (including EMS, law enforcement and fire departments), Fayette County EMA, Fayette County Veteran Services, and local school districts. Record-Herald file photo