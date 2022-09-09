Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 8
William Z. Hill, 21, 113 S. Main St. Apt. 109, bench warrant – failure to comply.
Leon J. Tyree, 44, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.
Chad E. Reeves, 44, 678 Robinson Road Lot 9, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 7
Sara A. Rowland, 24, Greenfield, misuse of 911, resisting arrest.
Sept. 6
Chad C. Jarrell Sr., 46, at large, civil protection order violation (third-degree felony).
James Putney, 49, Xenia, Montgomery County warrant.