Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 8

William Z. Hill, 21, 113 S. Main St. Apt. 109, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Leon J. Tyree, 44, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Chad E. Reeves, 44, 678 Robinson Road Lot 9, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 7

Sara A. Rowland, 24, Greenfield, misuse of 911, resisting arrest.

Sept. 6

Chad C. Jarrell Sr., 46, at large, civil protection order violation (third-degree felony).

James Putney, 49, Xenia, Montgomery County warrant.