Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 8

Theft: At 7:57 a.m., contact was made with the complainant who advised that Romex wiring was stolen from a job site. The complainant was advised a report would be completed.

Criminal Damaging: At 1:41 p.m., officers responded to Country Club Court in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. The victim advised unknown person(s) had removed the cover from his motorcycle and damaged the steering column. A report was completed.