Trial date for murder suspect set

WILMINGTON — The trial for the man accused of murdering a Washington Court House area resident has been scheduled for December.

The trial of 39-year-old Phillip Haley is docketed to start Monday, Dec. 12, with a five-day duration penciled in on the court’s calendar.

A hearing was held Tuesday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, with Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck presiding.

Currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, Haley faces six charges including two counts of alleged aggravated murder, two counts of alleged murder, and one count each of trespass and felonious assault.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting of 23-year-old Zachary Parrott last December at a State Route 729 residence in Clinton County near Sabina. Parrott was a resident of the Washington Court House area.

According to the court affidavit, Haley’s estranged wife had invited Parrott, a co-worker of hers, to her house to play board games with a mutual friend.

Kari, the estranged wife, was showing Parrott around the house when Haley entered. Court records indicate Haley wasn’t living at the residence.

The suspect “came running up the stairs and began yelling at Zachary Parrott,” the affidavit states. Phillip Haley reportedly told Parrott to leave the house, which he reportedly agreed to do.

“Mr. Parrott walked over to get his bag and Mr. Haley became upset again and attempted to strike Mr. Parrott,” the report states. “Phillip T. Haley then struck Kari Haley in the right side of her head and began to punch Mr. Parrott.”

Parrott and Phillip Haley began to fight, which led to the upstairs bathroom. Gunshots were heard and Parrott was found on the bathroom floor bleeding. Phillip was a CCW holder and normally kept a handgun in his waistband, according to the affidavit.

Phillip Haley was taken into custody by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies. The gun was located in Phillip’s truck.

Members of the SRWW Joint Fire District 2 & EMS declared Parrott dead with two bullet wounds.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for October 20.

In the case, Haley is represented by local attorney Scott Evans, with the Public Defender’s Office as co-counsel.

Haley accused of fatally shooting WCH area resident near Sabina