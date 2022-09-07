‘Bog Girl Summer: Pollinators’ this Sat.

“Bog Girl Summer: Pollinators” takes place this Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Carnegie Public Library.

Women and girls ages 13 and over are invited to join us in the library garden for this opportunity to connect with other women, nature, and learn about pollinators.

Participants can look forward to a honey tasting and learning about pollinators with Katrina Bush, owner of a Food and Habitat Farm, a study of bhramari pranayama (“bee breath”) and a guided meditation with Shannon Jacobs of Thresholds, using honey to make bath soaks with Sylvia Call of Featherstone Apothecary, and complimentary lemonade provided by Platform Coffee House.

This event will be held rain or shine. Attendees should come dressed appropriately for the weather, and with a mat or towel for seating, as some parts of Bog Girl will take place in the library garden. We will use the library meeting for all sessions if raining heavily.

There is a $10 suggested contribution with proceeds to benefit the Fayette County Farmers Market. Message us on Facebook or give us a call at (740) 335-2540 to register.

Bog Girl 2021 participants pose for a photo at Shaw Wetlands. Bog Girl 2021 participants enjoyed yoga on the bike path.