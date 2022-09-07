WCH man sent to prison on multiple drug charges

A Washington C.H. man was recently sent to prison for eight-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years on three drug-related cases.

In the most recent case, Paul D. Myers II, 42, pleaded guilty in Fayette County County Common Pleas Court to aggravated possession of drugs (second-degree felony), possession of fentanyl-related compound (fourth-degree felony), possession of cocaine (fifth-degree felony), resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor), and obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor).

On May 2, the Washington C.H. Police Department executed a search warrant at Myers’s room at the Blue Stone Inn. Although Myers was not at the motel room at the time, police reportedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Then on May 6, officers received information that Myers was seen at 810 Maple St. When officers went to the residence and knocked on the front door, Myers opened the back door to the porch and attempted to flee on foot. He reportedly ignored commands by police to stop, ran back inside the residence, and an officer chased him inside.

“Shortly after we got inside I ordered him to stop, which he did,” the police report states. “Once officers got Mr. Myers to the back porch, he broke free from officers and began to run southbound off the porch through the yard.”

Two officers deployed tasers simultaneously, which stopped Myers, who fell to the ground and was secured in handcuffs without any further issues, according to reports.

Myers was found to be in possession of multiple baggies of narcotics. Officers also found cash in the amount of $788.

Myers also pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound (third-degree felony) in a second case. In a third case, he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine (fourth-degree felony) and aggravated possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Myers II https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_MUGSHOTS_35449977-1.jpg Myers II