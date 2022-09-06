New ice cream parlor to open soon

Locals can expect to have a new ice cream parlor to explore very soon, as Main St. Creamery prepares to open its doors to the public early next week. The parlor is located at 145 N. Main St. in Washington Court House, and will be an old-fashioned, hand-dipped ice cream parlor.

Kennedy Kelley is opening Main St. Creamery with the help of her father, Kyler, who owns several businesses in town including Super Sport Barber Shop, Super Sport Pizza, and Capuana’s Courtview Delicatessen. The Record-Herald caught up with Kennedy to talk about the opening of this new business, and she spoke about how this opportunity came to fruition.

“After graduating from Miami Trace, I planned on attending Wilmington College to pursue a degree in business. Plans changed when my father offered to help me open my own small business, which has been a dream of mine since eighth grade. I do not know where I would be without the support and installation of work ethic that my mother and father have given me,” Kennedy said.

She continued, “I realized that I wanted to own my own business when I was 14-years-old. Around that age, my parents opened Super Sport Pizza and Wings and scheduled two to three days a week where I would work at the shop. At first, I was very reluctant and did not see the reason to work at such a young age. Now that I look back on it, I cannot thank my parents enough for sending me in. Not only did I learn the power of work ethic, but I also learned that I had a passion for serving the community through small business.”

Kennedy spoke about what she plans to bring to the community through this new business that will make it unique.

“Main St. Creamery will have loads of unique qualities, from the old school, nostalgic atmosphere, to the delicious bubble waffle cones. These can be described as a normal, fluffy waffle, but instead of having square indents, it will have bubble formations. They are so tasty! We plan on incorporating different features that will make our shop one to remember!”

So, when can the community expect to give Main St. Creamery a try?

“The shop will hopefully be open on either September 11th or September 12th,” she said. “We have had to push back the opening day a few times and we understand the itch that the community has to have us open, but we are waiting for the right time to ensure that your experience will be better than you could have ever imagined.”

Kennedy finished by addressing the community of Washington Court House.

“To the community: We could not have made this possible without you all! Your well wishes, re-postings on social media, and comments have been so refreshing and we cannot thank you enough. We appreciate the love and support you have given us, and we look forward to seeing and serving you in the shop!”

Main Street Creamery is located at 145 N. Main St. in Washington Court House.

