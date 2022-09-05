Scarecrow Festival schedule released

The Scarecrow Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year for Fayette County and the planning committee has a lot in store for this year’s.

Stephanie Dunham, executive director at the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, spoke with the Record-Herald about what can be expected for this year’s festival, which is slated for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in downtown Washington Court House.

To kick things off, the Miami Trace High School Marching Band will be performing for this year’s opening ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16 at noon. The Scarecrow Festival Queen and attendants will be introduced during the ceremony.

Rides, vendors, and amusements will be available from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival will offer craft vendors, food vendors, carnival rides and games, a car show, and the United Way Scarecrow 5k and 10k run.

Attendees can expect live music each day that will take place on the main stage and on the corner of Court Street and Main Street.

“Confederate Railroad” will be performing on Friday, starting at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, “Cream Camino” will perform at 8 p.m. followed by the Saturday night headliner, “Hinder.” The headliner’s performance will begin at 9 p.m. These three performances will all take place on the main stage.

This year’s main stage sponsors include Adena Health Systems, Campbell’s Custom Concrete, LLC, Rent-2-Own, SVG of Washington Court House, and Tony’s Welding & Fabrication, LLC.

Local artists, “The Bluegrass Ramblers,” “Sourblood” and “AR6,” will also perform throughout the weekend. Check Facebook and the festival brochure for times and dates for these performances.

The Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau will be sponsoring the Saturday night opening act and headliner.

Head Start will be sponsoring free kid activities, located on the courthouse lawn, Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., accompanied by a balloon artist and a face painter, sponsored by Fayette County Public Health.

On Sunday, there will be a Meet & Greet with local fire, police, and EMS departments along with a Fayette Regional Humane Society agent from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a Scarecrow Car Show on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., located in the Court Street and North Street parking lot.

Branson Moody will be leading a worship service on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a worship tea on the main stage.

The Washington High School Marching Band will be performing this year’s closing ceremony on the corner of Court Street and Main Street.

“Our planning committee is looking forward to a great festival! We have a full schedule of fun activities planned for all to enjoy,” said Dunham.

The members of the planning committee are: Dunham, Mekia Rhoades, Kelley Ford and Chelsie Baker.

Admission is free to attend. Seating will be limited for the Friday and Saturday night concerts so anyone who wishes to attend is advised to bring their own lawn chair.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau office at 740-335-8008.

Highly-anticipated event less than two weeks away