2022 MT homecoming court

Peyton Black and Jacob Cline were named the 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Queen and King at a Friday assembly. The 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Court (voted on by the students): sitting (l-r) freshman attendant Bella Shull, sophomore attendant K’lynn Cornell, junior attendant Gracie Shull, homecoming queen Peyton Black, queen nominee Jana Griffith, queen nominee Hillery Jacobs, queen nominee Kaelin Pfeifer, and queen nominee Madison Williams; standing (l-r) freshman attendant Jake Hicks, sophomore attendant Drystyn Cowman, junior attendant Nicholas Farrens, homecoming king Jacob Cline, king nominee Landen Cope, king nominee Andrew Guthrie, king nominee Nathaniel Cordial, and king nominee Brendan Major. See inside for a photo of the king and queen.

