Chamber welcomes Court House Urgent Care

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Court House Urgent Care — a medical and occupational health clinic, located at 1311 Leesburg Ave. Washington Court House. You can learn more about what they have to offer our community by contacting them at 740-780-5250, [email protected] , www.courthouseurgentcare.com. Pictured: Whitney Gentry (Adena Medical Center), McKenna Brown (Main St. Fayette), Tom Bailey (Wash. C.H. City Schools), Dr. Michael Rankin MD, Molly Fulton, Carol Rankin, Tammie Barton, Felecia Woolever, Katie Bottorff (Hospice of Fay. Co.), Katie House (Signature Healthcare), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Angie Preston (5/3 Bank). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_CH-Urgent-Care-8.22-ribbon-cutting-4-.jpeg The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Court House Urgent Care — a medical and occupational health clinic, located at 1311 Leesburg Ave. Washington Court House. You can learn more about what they have to offer our community by contacting them at 740-780-5250, [email protected], www.courthouseurgentcare.com. Pictured: Whitney Gentry (Adena Medical Center), McKenna Brown (Main St. Fayette), Tom Bailey (Wash. C.H. City Schools), Dr. Michael Rankin MD, Molly Fulton, Carol Rankin, Tammie Barton, Felecia Woolever, Katie Bottorff (Hospice of Fay. Co.), Katie House (Signature Healthcare), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Angie Preston (5/3 Bank). Courtesy photo